Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shania Twain rocked the legend slot at Glastonbury over the weekend and although she decided to wear black on stage the audience was a sea of leopard print style.

The Canadian singer. 58, famously wore a stunning leopard print outfit for her music video ‘That Don't Impress Me Much’ in 1997. The icon has since become notorious for wearing the fashion design.

Despite wearing an all black outfit when hitting the Pyramid stage on Sunday (June 30) fans were spotted in full animal print outfits and embracing the trend all over again - but did it really ever go out of fashion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years the leopard print design has become known more as a ‘neutral’ item in your wardrobe. So instead of wearing it as a full head to toe outfit like Shania you can pick a few staple pieces to mix and match with some basics.

5 Leopard print items to buy now

Waistcoats are everywhere right now as a must-have tailored style basic. Topshop leopard print linen waistcoat in multi £42 will add a little spice to your outfit. You can pair it with so many other items in your wardrobe from tailored trousers to denim shorts.

A really easy way to get on board with this trend is by wearing a dress, The New Look Brown Leopard-Print Square-Neck Mini Dress £25.99 is a perfect nod to the trend and is an easy throw on dress for the summer.

Leopard print jeans may seem a bit daunting for some but if paired with simpler-looking basics can look ultra cool. You only need to look at style icons Molly-Mae Hague and Fearne Cotton to see they can look very chic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another way to introduce Leopard print into your closet if you're still feeling cautious is with shows and accessories. Adidas Originals Rivalry Low trainers in off white and leopard £85 will make you look chic and stylish without feeling like you're overdoing it.

You can never have enough handbags. From clutch bags to tote bags adding a simple bag to your normal outfit will instantly elevate your style. We are loving the Pull and Bear Animal print leather bag £39.99 over the shoulder bag.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.