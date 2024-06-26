Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The summer has finally arrived and with just two days of hot weather so far we are already complaining it’s too hot and we have nothing to wear.

Let's be honest, when the temperature soars to over 20 degrees all we want to do is sit with our feet in a paddling pool and cold drink in our hands, but it’s not a holiday. If you have been struggling with the heat and looking for ways to look stylish, cool and well actually cool in temperature then we have got you covered. We have searched the internet for the best high street dresses that are perfect to wear when the weather gets a bit too hot to handle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently bought the M&S x Sienna Miller Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress £65 and every time I wear it I get so many compliments. The dress looks beautiful with its aqua blue colour into sea green ombré design but is also flattering for all body types. I’ve worn mine with dainty silver thong sandals and a metallic clutch bag perfect for a garden party.

New in at River Island is the Yellow Belted Bandeau Prom Midi Dress £66 this chic and stylish strapless dress also comes in ‘red’ but looks more burnt orange. The belt detail cinches you in at the waist and can be worn with sandals or dressed up with a gorgeous pair of block heels.

Now I know that when the sun's out not everyone wants to get the guns out. So if you want to stay cool but still love a sleeve then H&M’s Long smock-waisted dress £37.99 is perfect for you.

The feminine style dress comes in four different colours black, cream, pistachio green and my favourite light pink. It features butterfly cap sleeves and a tapered section at the waist. Wear with a sleeveless blazer for ultimate cool girl style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.