Kim Kardashian fashion brand SKIMS is reportedly the most influential celebrity-owned fashion brand according to a new study. But which other celebrities made it into the top five list?

Research by t-shirt brand Chummy Tees ranked several celebrity-owned brands based on social media followers, website traffic, news article mentions, and US Google searches. SKIMS is the most influential, ranking among the top three for each factor, including the number one most Googled brand.

5 most influential celebrity-owned clothing brands

1. Kim Kardashian has turned SKIMS into a $4 billion company since founding it in 2019. It is now the most influential apparel label owned by a celebrity. The social media influencer has grown her brand to one of the most successful fashion brands in the world. Plus, thanks to an endless list of celebrity collaborations including Nicola Coughlan, Sabrina Carpenter, Jude Bellingham and Usher, the A-Listers are now queuing up to be a SKIMS model.

2. Fabletics by Kate Hudson is second, surprisingly a fashion brand most people properly forgot was owned by the actress. Well that's because she only owns a small percent of the athleisure wear company. Launched in 2013, the fitness wear brand collaborated with Kate in 2015 and after the success of the partnership, she now owns a reported 20 percent.

3. Savage X Fenty is the third, following the success of her Fenty Beauty brand, Rihanna launched her lingerie brand in 2018. The company sells bras, knickers, lounge and sportswear and has even collaborated with Puma. The Barbadian singer hasn’t released an album in years and fans shouldn't be expecting one anytime soon as her businesses have become so successful she is now a self made billionaire.

4. Yeezy by Kanye West(Ye) ranks fourth and is the only male in the top five list. Kanye’s sneaker brand was launched in 2009 and was an instant success with collaborations with Nike and Adidas. However, after the singer's outburst and controversial comments, Adidas cut all ties with Kanye in 2022, so it’s very surprising Yeezy is still so influential.

5. Victoria Beckham’s label is fifth; the former Spice Girl launched her fashion label in 2008 with a range of ‘ready-to-wear’ pieces. But it took years for the company to make any profit. Husband David Beckham reportedly spent thousands on making sure the brand didn’t fail.

In 2023. it was reported that the celebrity favourite fashion brand had finally broke even with a profit of £200,000. However the success was mainly thanks to her spin-off beauty brand

