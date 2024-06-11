Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Euro 2024, Jude Bellingham has been unveiled as the new face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS mens latest campaign.

I have absolutely no issue with Jude Bellingham modelling for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS mens latest campaign, and applaud Kim Kardashian’s timely marketing campaign. I obviously appreciate the photographs were taken a long time before Jude Bellingham and the England team departed for Euro 2024, but I would rather the supremely talented footballer concentrated solely on football for the moment before diversifying into modelling and fashion.

Jude Bellingham shared a series of photographs of himself wearing SKIMS boxer shorts on his Instagram account and as expected, within minutes, he has been flooded with comments. He simply wrote: “Everybody’s wearing @skims “ One fan wrote: “Jude Kardashian.” whilst another said: “Thank GOD my girlfriend ain’t on IG” followed by crying face emojis.

Although Jude Bellingham’s comments were on the whole incredibly positive, one fan did write: “You’d think he be posing for Love Island,” whilst another said: “Bro getting close to His crush childhood Kendall jenner,” followed by a crying face and fire emoji.

Back in 2013, Ellis Cashmore, professor of culture, media and sport at Staffordshire University and author of ‘Beckham’ wrote for CNN that “Today, cultural history is unimaginable without Beckham-because he helped change that history. He slew the image of the unrelentingly macho sport hero and emerged heroically as the world’s first all-purpose celebrity athlete. A symbol of a new masculinity.”

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Jude Bellingham: Why I hope he doesn’t become the next David Beckham just yet… Pictures: Getty | getty

Today, fashion and football appear to be a natural partnership. When he wasn’t on the football pitch, more often than not Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed modelling underwear. Lionel Messi was also a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and also posed for them in their underwear.

Only last year, aong with Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, Kim Kardashian signed NBA All-Star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s player Nick Bosa to SKIMS and she revealed that “To have an icon ike Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, align with NBA All-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort or all audiences, not just for women.”

So, it would seem that Jude Bellingham is following in the illustrious footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi… Clever him! Well yes, and no! As I wrote at the start of my article, I think Jude Bellingham should definitely persevere with fashion as well as football, but there is a time and a place for everything.