Jude Bellingham is the new face of Kim Kardashain’s brand SKIMS ahead of Euros 2024.

Jude Bellingham has been revealed as the new face of Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS. The company started off as a shapewear brand but since it launched in 2018, the company has expanded. SKIMS stock everything from women's bras, dresses and loungewear to mens’ boxers, shirts and hoodies.

The England footballer, 20, who is currently preparing for the Euros 2024, appears in a new ad campaign for the brand which was shared on Instagram. In the video Jude is wearing grey SKIMS boxers and kicking a football then introduces himself and says: “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.”

The Real Madrid player has garnered a whole new range of female fans since the ad dropped on Tuesday. The comments section was flooded with many people thanking Kim K for her latest collab. One fan wrote: “oh Kimberley you genius.”

It seems KIM K has been hitting up her phone book and getting all her celebrity pals on board for SKIMS campaigns. The men's collection launched in October 2023 and saw Brazilian footballer Neymar, American footballer Nick Bossa, and Canadian Basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the first male ambassadors for the brand.

Kansas City Chiefs star Peter Mahomes also fronted a SKIMS pyjama campaign with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their two children. But it's not just sports stars Kim has a thing for in February 2024 singer Usher modelled the ‘base layers’ range for the brand.

The list of female ambassadors for SKIMS is endless but in the past year the brand has featured everyone from Kim Catterall and Cardi B to Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter. It’s not yet known how much any of the ambassadors are getting paid for the collaboration however as SKIMS is reportedly worth over $4 billion, they can definitely afford the ever growing list of celebrities.

However, as the world of influencers and celebrity endorsements seems to be changing, does a celebrity wearing SKIMS actually make you want to buy them? Or are they just sexy photographs that are pretty to look at?

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.