Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has revealed a cancer scare in the trailer for the upcoming season for the family’s reality show.

The 68-year-old reality TV star was seen in the newest preview for season five of the series telling her daughters that doctors found “a cyst and like a little tumour”. Daughter Kylie Jenner was seen getting emotional over the news in the footage. No further details were given in the trailer.

It comes after fans of the show watched last season as Khloe Kardashian discovered that a “tiny little dot” on her face was in fact melanoma skin cancer. She had originally believed that it may have just been acne, but viewers watched her journey as she had the dot removed and urged fans to pay attention to their own skin for any warning signs.

In the trailer for the newest season of ‘The Kardashians’, which airs on Disney+ in the UK, Kourtney was also seen dealing with medical complications following the birth of her now six-month-old son Rocky. It showed the moment that Kourtney found out that she would have to go in for “urgent foetal surgery”, a procedure that saw husband Travis Barker rush back from his UK and Ireland tour with Blink-182 to be by his wife’s side.

The 45-year-old mother was seen speaking on the phone to Kris, with her mother emotionally telling the cameras: “This is really crazy, I just want Kourtney to be OK.” Kourtney later told the show that the situation was “terrifying”.

Apart from health concerns for the world’s most famous family, the trailer for the fifth season of the show appeared to show Kim Kardashian and Khloe at war over an undisclosed situation. Khloe told the camera: “Sisters can be vicious and brutal”, while Kim called Khloe “unbearable these days.”