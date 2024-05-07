Professor Robert Thomas explains why Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2024 corset is both irresponsible and unhealthy.

Fashion is seldom about comfort or health but Kim Kardashian's ridiculous corset at the Met Gala 2024 takes the prize for irresponsibility. Obviously transforming her body shape into a disproportionate shape achieved the media attention she and her dress designer John Galliano so desperately craved. But, as a woman of influence, let's hope this does not trigger the resurgence of an unsafe trend which will be followed by others.

Self-harm in fashion is of course not new. Feet binding in China, skull shaping in South America and teeth sharpening in Africa all caused enormous distress. In Europe, corsets were an integral part of women’s clothing from the 16th century initially among those of aristocratic birth but later copied by women in wider society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As long ago as 1793, it was noted that compression on the stomach pushed it up into the oesophagus resulting in hiatus hernia an association which later became known as “Sömmerring's syndrome” in tribute to the first physician to warn of the dangers or corsets. By the early part of the 19th century reports of damage started emerging frequently.

The Lancet, one of the world's oldest medical journals, published an article in 1890, entitled Death From Tight Lacing and another in 1892, called Effects of Tight Lacing. The Royal College of Surgeons started issuing a series of health warnings such Dress and health : an appeal to antiquity and common sense in 1896 and displaying corset deformed rib cages in their museums.

Now, several medical conditions are recognised as being associated with wearing tight corsets. In summary these include:

Chest and breathing issues: Tight-lacing can compress the ribcage and limit lung expansion, leading to shallow breathing. This can cause shortness of breath, especially during physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digestive Issues: Compression of the stomach and intestines, leading to digestive discomfort, acid reflux, hiatus hernia and constipation.

Organ compression: Prolonged and excessive pressure on the abdomen can compress organs like the liver, kidneys, and spleen, potentially leading to organ displacement, reduced function, or even damage.

Muscle atrophy and deformity: Dependence on corsets for support can weaken the muscles of the core and back, leading to muscle atrophy and loss of muscle tone. Coupled with restriction of flexibility and mobility, this can lead to postural issues and the ribs to shift leading to rib pain.

Skin Irritation: Chafing, bruising, and skin irritation, particularly if the corset is poorly fitted or made from non-breathable materials are common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad