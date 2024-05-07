Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest night in the fashion calendar is the annual Met Gala. The fashion crowd don their most glamorous outfits for the annual event. Over the years the Met Gala red carpet has turned into a celeb filled event of its very own but not everyone gets it right.

The Met Gala theme for 2024 is ‘The Garden of Time’ and although many celebs opted for a low-key and understated look some took it very literal. Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey and Rita Ora and just a few of the celebrities that made it onto the worst dressed list this year.

As far as Met Gala’s go this year appeared to be the dullest of them so far. Cardi B shut down the red carpet after she arrived wearing a black gown and oversized train. Shakira almost fell over as she posed for photos and Kim Kardashian sparked concern from fans after she showed off her tiny waistline whilst clutching a grey cardigan.

We all had our fingers crossed but sadly Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were no-shows and Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber also didn’t attend. Overall the night was boring and the outfit interpretations of the theme were utterly disappointing.

The night kicked off with the arrival of Vogue editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour along with co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

The charity event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. This year’s exhibition is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 is ‘The Garden of Time’. This is based on the short story by the same name written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. The story follows two aristocrats, Count Axel and his wife, besieged in an exquisite castle garden by an advancing mob.

