Legendary fashion designer Vera Wang, aged 74, has repeatedly shocked her fans with her age-defying appearance. Photo by Instagram/verawang.

The 74-year-old is most well-known for creating show-stopping dresses, especially wedding dresses, but she’s also created a name for herself thanks to her age-deying, youthful appearance. It’s previously been said by her fans that she looks more like a sister of her daughters, who both are in their early 30s.

Now, she’s delighted her 921,000 followers again with her latest sun-soaked Instagram snap. In the photo, she was modelling a pair of large sunglasses from her own brand accessorised with some silver earrings and jewel-studded flip-flops. One fan commented: "HOW is it possible you look like this." Another said: "You look amazing Vera." A third said: "You are ageing backwards sis!"

A fourth said: “Some say that you can tell when a person is older by looking at their hands and neck. Lol yeah well hers tells me nothing except that she is a beautiful woman possibly in her twenties! Wow just wow!!” Another added: “Eternal youth. You must have Benjamin Button syndrome, I mean the good reverse.” One also declared “Vera is goals” and added the fire emoji.

Who is Vera Wang?

Vera Ellen Wang is an American fashion designer who was born on June 27, 1949. She initially pursued a career in figure skating before changing careers to focus on fashion. She worked for Vogue and Ralph Lauren before launching her own bridal gown boutique in 1990.

She went on to gain international recognition for her wedding dress designs. Her gowns have been worn by numerous celebrities such as Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, popstar Ariana Grande, singer and fellow fashion designer Victoria Beckham and actress Hilary Duff. She later expanded her brand to include ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, fragrances, and home goods.

She was born June 27 1949 in New York City to Chinese parents who emigrated to the United States in the mid-1940s. She was awarded the Council of Fashion Designers of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. She was also recognised as one of the BBC's 100 women of 2021