Vera Wang, who is known for creating spectacular wedding dresses, dazzled her fans by wearing one of her own gowns - and looking very similar to her two daughters

Fashion designer Vera Wang. Photo by Getty.

Fashion designer Vera Wang is known for creating some of the most iconic dresses, especially wedding dresses, but now she's amazed her fans by wearing one of her own dresses.

The 74-year-old, who has gained an international fanbase thanks to her show-stopping dresses, posted images over the festive season of her alongside her two daughters. They all wearing very similar gowns, all designed by Wang. Fans have been amazed by Wang's age-defying looks, with many saying she looks more like a sister of her daughters, who both are in their early 30s.

She took to Instagram on Monday (December 25) to show off her family’s themed seasonal looks with a post captioned: "Me and my girls..!!! So happy together…. ”, adding multiple Christmas tree emojis and a few blue hearts. Crouching down next to her daughters, Cecilia Becker, aged 33, and Josephine Becker, age 30, Wang wore her own haute long, shiny teal gown, complete with a large floral detail on the shoulder.

Matching their mum, the Becker sisters also wore bespoke Vera Wang gowns in the same festive shade, although their identical scoop-neck figure hugging dresses were covered in shimmering sequins. All three ladies were also channeling mermaid vibes, a trend which has been extremely popular in 2023 thanks to the release of Disney's The Little Mermaid live action film.

Aside from how stunning both mother and daughters looked, fans were quick to comment on how youthful Wang looked. Many commented that she looked just like Cecilia and Josephine. Someone wrote: "You look stunning. Instead of Mom and daughters you look like three beautiful sisters.” One person added: "So amazing, like you! Happy Holidays. The colours are exquisite." Another said: "Three gorgeous girls ! Merry Christmas."

Who is Vera Wang?

Vera Ellen Wang is an American fashion designer. She initially pursued a career in figure skating before changing careers to focus on fashion. She worked for Vogue and Ralph Lauren before launching her own bridal gown boutique in 1990.

She went on to gain international recognition for her wedding dress designs. Her gowns have been worn by numerous celebrities such as Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, popstar Ariana Grande, singer and fellow fashion designer Victoria Beckham and actress Hilary Duff. She later expanded her brand to include ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, fragrances, and home goods.

She was born June 27 1949 in New York City to Chinese parents who emigrated to the United States in the mid-1940s. She was awarded the Council of Fashion Designers of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. She was also recognised as one of the BBC's 100 women of 2021

Earlier this year, Wang shared that the secrets behind her ageless beauty and revealed she believes the key is drinking vodka and eating McDonald’s, as well as keeping busy.

Vera Wang's dresses in popular culture

Several films and television shows have featured Wang's works. In the TV series Gossip Girl, lead character Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) wore a Vera Wang wedding dress and Wang herself appeared in a cameo in season 5 episode 11. In the TV series Sex and the City, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) found Wang's wedding dress to be the perfect wedding dress and wore it for her wedding to Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan).

Then in the follow-up Sex and the City film, Vera Wang was among the bridal gowns Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wore in her Vogue photo shoot. In the film Bride Wars, Emma Allan (Anne Hathaway) and Liv Lerner (Kate Hudson) both fell in love with a custom-made Vera Wang gown, with the dress later being born by Hudson's character Liv.

Who are Vera Wang's daughters?

Wang's daughters are Cecilia and Josephine. They were both adopted by Wang and her now ex-husband, investor Arthur P. Becker, during their marriage. They married in an interfaith Baptist and Jewish ceremony in June 1989, but in July 2012 the couple announced their separation.

According to Cecilia's Instagram account, she goes by the name Cesi. She is an interior designer and the founder of Cecilia Sloane Interiors. Her younger sister Josesphine goes by the name Jo, according to her Instagram account. Her biography reads: "abolitionist, climate justice, degrowth, feminist." She has a PhD on anti-capitalist social movements.