Made In Chelsea's Tiffany Watson has had to take her one-year-old son Jude to hospital for emergency medical care.

A Made in Chelsea (MIC) star has rushed her one-year-old son to hospital after he began suffering from the ‘shakes’ and his temperature soared.

Mum Tiffany Watson told her Instagram followers earlier this afternoon (Saturday July 27) that she had spent the morning in hospital with her one-year-old son as she had become concerned for his health.

30-year-old Watson, who has appeared on reality TV show Made In Chelsea since 2014, shared a black and white image of her lying in a hospital bed next to her son Jude to her Instagram Stories. She was seen to have an arm around him while he cuddled in close to her.

The mum-of-one, who shares Jude with her footballer husband Cameron McGeehan and has the married name Tiffany McGeehan, told her 576 followers what had led her to seek emergency medical care for her son in a lengthy caption.

She wrote: "My poor boy hasn't been well. High temperature that just wasn't coming down, not eating/drinking, shaky, so took him in this morning.” But, she shared the good news that they were back home, although the tot is still poorly as it seemed like he has a “viral infection."

She went on: "I always question whether I'm being dramatic taking him to be seen but after two nights like this I wanted to check what was going on. Hopefully he'll be better soon," before adding a red love heart emoji.

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson has shared an image of her one-year-old son Jude in hospital after he got a viral infection. Photo by Instagram/tiffanyc_watson. | Instagram/tiffanyc_watson

She finished the caption with a word of praise for the NHS and the medical staff who attended to her and her son. She said: "Luckily we weren't waiting ages to be seen and the doctors/nurses were so lovely."

Watson has always spoken openly about fertility and family issues. In 2022, she spoke candidly about a miscarriage she suffered at eight weeks which came shortly after her engagement to McGeehan.

At the time, she discussed what was happening to her in scenes aired in MIC, the E4 reality series where she made a name for herself.