Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks says 'weird infection' led to her going to hospital and postponing gigs
The 76-year-old singer-songwriter was due to perform at Glasgow’s Hydro venue on Saturday July 6, but it was cancelled just hours before she was due on stage. A further gig which was planned for a venue in Manchester on Tuesday July 9 was also postponed, leaving fans disappointed.
Due to an injury suffered on tour it was announced at around 2pm that the gig would not be taking place. Announcing the news on social media, The Hydro issued the following statement: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.
During the re-arranged gig at the Hydro on Wednesday (July 24), Nicks spoke candidly to her fans about what caused the last minute cancellation of the original gig, telling them she had an “emergency” health issue.
She said: "I don't know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy”. She went on say that she had been staying in a castle prior to the initial concert date but had to rush to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.
"I finally just looked at my assistant, it was like two in the morning, and said, 'I think we need to go to emergency. She looked at me and I just said 'I'm not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital'.
"And so our butler, this wonderful man, throws us in his BMW Sedan, and off we sped through the night to a hospital." She revealed that she spent two days in the hospital before realising a postponement of the gig was the only option.
Nicks also apologised to her fans for the last minute change, and said she was pleased she had been able to play in Glasgow before her tour ended. She did not give any further details about the nature of her infection.
The singer-songwriter performed opened her world tour in Dublin on Wednesday July 3 and delighted the crowd by performing solo hits alongside Fleetwood Mac classics. The iconic singer has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac.
After her release from hospital, she went on to perform at a huge headline set at BST Hyde Park, London, on Friday July 12. She then take her tour to Antwerp and Amsterdam for two shows on July 16 and 19 respectively, before returning to the UK for her rescheduled shows. Her show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live took place on Tuesday July 16.
