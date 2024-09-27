Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV host has issued a health plea to her fans as she revealed she’s in hospital with skin cancer.

Julia Morris, who presents the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, has undergone a procedure in hospital this week to remove skin cancer.

The host, who is also a comedian, took to Instagram to tell her 307,000 followers she had a “pretty big” skin cancer removed from her face, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a bandage across her forehead.

In the caption, the 56-year-old who was smiling in the photo and seemed to be a good spirits, said: “How is your 50+ working out for you? I wish I had used it more in my life.”

Staying true to her comedic nature, she continued with a joke: “Another pretty big skin cancer removed this week. Going to have to up my eyebrow drawing game.”

But then she got serious, sharing an important message for fans: “The Aussie sun is no joke and while I lived like a pig on a spit in my 20s, I’m absolutely suffering the consequences now. Please slip slop slap and as always, early detection is key.” She then thanked the medical staff who had carried out the procedure for their care.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host Julia Morris is in hospital after having an operation to remove skin cancer from her face. Photo by Instagram/@ladyjuliamorris. | Instagram/@ladyjuliamorris

Morris’ famous friends, as well as her fans, took to the comment section to send their well wishes for a speedy recovery, while also praising her for raising awareness of the disease.

Fellow comedian Dawn French quipped: “Attention seeker” but also sent a kiss emoji. Morris replied: “You know I’m mad for it” and also sent a kissing face emoji.

Morris’ former I’m A Celeb co-host Dr Chris Brown said: “I hope you’re doing ok. Plus, you rock a headband. I’m sure it’s fashion somewhere …” “Sending a giant hug from all of us!” Bindi Irwin wrote.

Fellow Channel 10 star Melissa Leong wrote: “A most relevant reminder. Sending love.” Influencer Olivia Molly Rogers added: “Sending you love Queen J, thank you for sharing.”

One fan wrote: “Take care funny lady. x”. Another said: “Sending love and healing vibes.. still looking wonderful.” A third, who had shared a similar experience, penned: “Well done JLots of love had one removed myself this yearIt’s a wake up callCoverup and slip slip slap.”

Morris will return alongside her co-host Robert Irwin for the 11th season of I’m a Celeb next year.