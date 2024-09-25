Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Janey Godley has announced she is receiving end-of-life care as her battle with terminal cancer has taken a devastating turn.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the 63-year-old Scottish comedian has revealed that her ovarian cancer, first diagnosed in 2021, has now spread, and she has moved into palliative care.

She said in the video, apparently taken from her hospital bed: “So I’m now in palliative care and I’m at end-of-life care now in the hospital...The chemo ran out of options, and I just couldn’t take any more of it, and the cancer has spread. So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it, and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people.”

Despite the difficult news, Godley expressed deep gratitude to the NHS, the charities that supported her, and her family, friends, and fans. “The overwhelming support has been amazing,” she said. “I don’t know how long I’ve got left before anybody asks. I’m not a TikTok. So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you’ve given me and all the support.”

Godley first revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis in November 2021, and after extensive treatment, she announced in 2022 that she had been given the all-clear, with a scan showing "no evidence of disease." However, the comedian later shared that her cancer had returned, with signs of the disease detected in her abdomen.

Comedian Janey Godley speaks from her hospital bed | Contributed

Earlier this month, Godley made the difficult decision to cancel her upcoming autumn tour due to complications from her stage four ovarian cancer. She had been receiving treatment through the NHS, but the cancer has now progressed.

Reflecting on her journey, Godley acknowledged the finality of her situation. "It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end-of-life, but we all come to an end sometime," she said. She also took a moment to send her love to others living with life-limiting diseases, offering her “love and support” to those going through similar experiences.

Godley rose to viral fame during the pandemic with her humorous dubbed versions of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings. Her career spanned decades, and she became a household name in Scotland, co-presenting BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends and fronting the series The C Bomb. She was also well-known for her activism, notably protesting Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland in 2016 with her now-famous “unwelcome” sign.

In 2023, she was honoured with the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, cementing her legacy as one of Scotland’s most beloved entertainers.

Many friends and public figures have expressed their support following her announcement. TV chef Nigella Lawson wrote: “Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you.” Comedian Dom Joly added, “God bless you Janey – you are truly wonderful.”

The comedian concluded her message by wishing her followers a lovely Christmas, though she acknowledged she is uncertain whether she will be here for it, saying: “I hope to be here for it, but we’ll see.”