Scottish comedian Janey Godley has cancelled her upcoming tour of the UK after telling her fans that her stage 4 ovarian cancer “is spreading”.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer in November 2021 and has shared her journey with fans on social media over the past few years. She issued a new update on X (formerly Twitter) telling her followers that she is currently in hospital and is being treated for sepsis and that doctors have advised her “not to work” for the foreseeable future.

As a result, she has been forced to cancel her upcoming tour titled ‘Why Is She Still Here?’. Her team confirmed the cancellation in a statement which read: "Janey has been living with stage four ovarian cancer for the past few years and the treatment from the wonderful Scottish NHS has kept the disease at bay, but sadly in the last few weeks the cancer has returned and there have been a few added complications.

“"Her doctors have now advised her that she must stop work for the foreseeable future. Janey is devastated to let down her thousands of loyal fans, and the wonderful venues she has played many times over the years. She would like to thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time."

In 2022, the comedian was given the all-clear after a scan showed “no evidence of disease”. However another update from Godley in 2023 stated that the cancer had returned in her abdomen, but that treatment was keeping the incurable cancer at bay.