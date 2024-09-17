Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In April 2024, comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont revealed that they were divorcing after nine years of marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont released a statement which said: "After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated.

"We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

"We will be making no further comment."

As well as appearing on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, the couple starred in their mockumentary show Meet The Richardsons since 2020.

The Mirror has now reported that “Now it's emerged that he's handed Lucy a whopping £1.625 million. Over the years, the couple had amassed a fortune of £6 million. Just two months after they drew a line under their marriage, Jon handed over the cash to Lucy for her shares in a company in which they were both listed as directors.”

Comedian Jon Richardson has reportedly given his ex-wife and fellow comic Lucy Beaumont a huge divorce payout | Getty Images

Although Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are no longer together, they reportedly still own a detached home in Yorkshire that is said to be valued at £1 million as well as a flat in North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are parents to daughter, Elsie. In her book, Drinking Custard: Diary Of A Confused Mum, Lucy discussed being rushed into an emergency caesarean and said: “That’s when I lost it. I couldn’t feel my body from my neck down. I really struggled."

Lucy Beamont also recalled that “The experts knew what they were doing but I thought I was dying. I don’t think I actually was, but I had lost blood and because it was an emergency there wasn’t time to discuss much.

"My eyesight went and I felt I was going to lose consciousness. I am just grateful that we were fine in the end. All you’re bothered about is that your baby is OK but I was in total shock.”