Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has opened up about her split from fellow comedian Jon Richardson, the first time either of them has broken cover since their divorce was announced - saying that “it's the best for everybody.”

Despite the shock announcement, she has continued her stand-up tour, appropriately named The Trouble and Strife, at London's Bloomsbury Theatre on April 20. Referring to the show's title, which is slang for wife, Lucy joked with the crowd about how “I didn’t have time to change the show.” She revealed that she and Jon had decided to part ways “last year” after being married for nine years.

The news of their separation became public earlier this month when a news publication reportedly discovered it before they could announce it themselves. Lucy assured her audience during the show that she and Jon are still on good terms.

She said: “We’re friends. It’s the best for everybody.”

Lucy and Jon tied the knot in April 2015 and welcomed a daughter a year later. Their joint statement earlier this month confirmed their separation as the pair said: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”