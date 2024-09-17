Steve Legg dead at 57: TV presenter Simon Thomas reveals his friend who was a comedian and magician has died

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

17th Sep 2024, 2:09pm
Simon Thomas revealed the news about Steve Legg’s death on Instagram and said that was “quite simply a legend” who was “always a joy to spend time with.”

Simon Thomas said: “Feeling so heavy hearted today- we knew it was coming; but it makes it no easier.

“Yesterday we lost an amazing man and friend @stevelegguk at just 57 years old. A devoted husband to Bekah and a wonderful father to his five children.

“Steve was quite simply a legend. Founder of the brilliant @sortedmagazine, magician, comedian and author who brought so much joy to many and communicated the #christian message in such an amazing, relevant way.”

Simon Thomas ended his message by saying “We love you and will miss you hugely; but am so thankful that this isn’t the end of the story; your life was merely the title page of the eternal story to come.

Simon Thomas has revealed that his comedian friend Steve Legg has diedSimon Thomas has revealed that his comedian friend Steve Legg has died
Simon Thomas has revealed that his comedian friend Steve Legg has died | SimonThomasTV/Instagram

“See you in glory my friend.”

Steve Legg revealed on his Instagram in November last year that his cancer seemed to be heading in the right direction. He said: "There are no guarantees for the future of course and there will be more scans in the New Year, but we are over the moon and so, very, very grateful to God to be looking forward to a family Christmas we weren’t sure I would make.”

According to Steve Legg’s website, Steve has performed with his magic at Birmingham's National Indoor Arena, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Manchester’s Apollo Theatre.” He also has testimonials from celebrities such as Jonathan Ross on his website, he said: “Very clever indeed,” whilst Bear Grylls said of Steve Legg that “He’s hilarious.”

