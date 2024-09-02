Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mutzie Daniel Forestier’s family shared the tragic news of his passing on his social media accounts.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mutzie over the weekend. He passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden heart related medical emergency. We’re heartbroken but we know he’s at peace now.

“As many of you know, Mutzie was a deeply spiritual man, always rooted in his faith. He often spoke about death, with peace, fully prepared and ready to meet Jesus. Living with my dad, I saw firsthand how he nurtured his relationship with God. Nearly every night, he would fall asleep listening to sermons, spending his final moments in conversation with God. His faith was unwavering, and he found comfort in his closeness with Jesus.”

The statement went on to say that “We are making funeral arrangements now and will post once plans are finalised. We ask that you keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy during this time. I’ll close with something my dad would say at the end of every one of his shows, ‘Hey my name’s Mutzie. I had a great time with you guys. Thanks for coming out. I hope God blesses everyone here. Thank you very much y’all.”

Mutzie Daniel Forestier was known as a Christian comedian and came from New Orleans, USA. According to Fox 8 Local First, “He was also a two-time New Orleans Entertainer of the Year and was recently named Christian Comedian of the Year by Red Letter Awards. Mutzie was known to tour nationally and was set to kick off an upcoming national tour as recently as Aug. 25 at Gulf Coast Free Will Baptist Church in Gulfport.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mutzie Daniel Forestier and they have raised over $11000 dollars of its $20000 goal.