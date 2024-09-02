Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As well as starring in Dawson’s Creek, Obi Ndefo appeared in The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Crossing Jordan and The District.

Actor Obi Ndefo’s sister Nkem Ndefo shared the news of her brother’s death on Facebook and said: “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.” After revealing that her brother had died, Nkem was inundated with tributes. One person said: “I’m so sorry to hear about your loss, Nkem. Wishing you a soft landing as you process this. Hoping you and yours find comfort together, while someone else said: “I’m so very sorry, Nkem. Losing a sibling is so hard. Sending you and your family love.”

Obi was 47 when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in him losing both his legs. He had just finished teaching a yoga class when he was hit. E News reported that “In 2019, Obi was hit by a speeding driver on a Los Angeles street while loading groceries he bought at an Erewhon natural foods supermarket into his own car. The driver fled the scene after the crash, while a bystander stayed with Obi until paramedics arrived to bring him to the hospital.”

After having to undergo rehabilitation classes and surgery, Obi Ndefo had prosthetic legs fitted. He played the role of Bodie Wells, the brother-in-law of character Joey Potter, played by Katie Holmes. He also starred in TV shows such as Stargate SG-1.

At the time of writing, Obi Ndefo’s cause of death has not been revealed. Actress Mary Margaret Humes, who played Obi’s mother Gale Leery on Dawson’s Creek, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

She said: “These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”