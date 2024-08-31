Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley on their 14th anniversary in 2023, a year before they were due to wed and Marmon died in a hotel balcony fall. Photo by Instagram/@jaymihensley. | Instagram/@jaymihensley

James 'Jaymi' Hensley, of X Factor boyband Union J, has paid tribute to his late fiancé Oliver ‘Olly’ Marmon.

Marmon, aged 33, died after falling from a hotel window at around 11.30pm on Sunday August 11, and was pronounced dead around an hour later.

The tragedy unfolded at the three-star Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton. 34-year-old Hensley met hairstylist Marmon, age 33, in 2009. In September last year, they marked 14 years as a couple and were due to wed this September.

Hensley has remained quiet on social media since his fiancé’s sudden and untimely death, but he broke his silence to his 65,000 followers last night (Friday August 30). He posted an image of the two of them sat cuddling on a balcony during a previous holiday they shared.

He captioned the image: “I’d give anything to spend a lifetime in your sapphire eyes” and also included six broken hearted emojis.

The musician, who shot to fame on singing contest The X-Factor as part of boyband Union J in 2011, received many messages of support on his heartbreaking post from his many fans and also some famous friends.

Katie Price said: “So sorry for your loss” alongside a heart emoji and also a crying face emoji. Singer Duncan James wrote: “I am so so sorry babe. Gonna give u the biggest hug when I see u.” He also posted a heart emoji.

Fellow former X-Factor star Jake Quickenden said: “So sorry mate. Sending love and prayers your way xx”. Another X-Factor alumni Amelia Lily wrote: ‘I’m so sorry Jaymi sending you the biggest hug xxx.” They each also posted heart emojis.

Fellow Union J boyband member Casey Johnson wrote: “Sending so much love Jaymi I’m so sorry,” alongside a heart emoji. Hensley may have not married Marmon, but he has changed his name on Instagram to Jaymi Hensley-Marmon.

Two weeks ago, Hensley gave a statement to the Daily Mail about his fiancé’s death. It read: “Jaymi Hensley would like to thank all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon. At this time the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver’s family while they mourn the loss of Oliver.’

Marmon’s mum, Julie, also paid tribute, calling her son “caring, loving” and “talented”. She said: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends. I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

“The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.”

Following Marmon’s death, Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of the tragedy. A 34-year-old man from Rushden, North Northamptonshire, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder and held in custody before being released. Police are no longer treating the case as murder as per the results of a forensic post-mortem.

The preliminary results revealed Marmon’s cause of death to be injuries sustained from a fall from height.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened and to get the answers those left behind need and want.” He added that “the evidence [they] have examined did not support his death as a homicide”. Pop star Jaymi rose to fame as part of Union J alongside JJ Hamblett, George Shelley, and Josh Cuthbert, but the band officially broke-up in 2019.