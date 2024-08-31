Radio DJ Chris Evans has spoken out for the first time after a three-year-old child died at his annual festival, CarFest. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Comedian Chris Evans has spoken out after a three-year-old child died ‘unexpectedly’ at his festival, CarFest, last weekend.

The DJ and presenter, aged 58, also revealed his plans to honour the child - if his family, whom he called “amazing”, agree.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to CarFest at Laverstoke Park Farm, shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24. The police said the boy was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Speaking on his Virgin Radio show after the tragedy, Evans spoke about the tot’s death for the first time and also explained why he has only just addressed what happened. He said: “I think it’s really important that I talk about another family.

“A very special family, a very beautiful family, a gorgeous family that are the subject of a story that appeared yesterday and is reported again today concerning a little boy who tragically lost his life following a medical incident at CarFest late on Saturday night.

“As reports have accurately stated, the CarFest team and myself have consistently been asked by the family since the event to respect their privacy while they grieve their profound loss. Which, of course, is exactly what we’ve been doing and why we haven’t mentioned anything about this story so far, thus far.”

He then went on to reveal that he has spoken to the late little boy’s dad, who he did not name but who he said had asked him to share an important message with listeners.

He went on: “That said, on Wednesday afternoon (August 28), the little boy’s dad reached out to me via a telephone call and requested I make a sincere plea to anyone and everyone going forward. And that plea is simply this. Can we all please ensure we have the amazing What Three Words app downloaded on our phones?

“As the little boy’s dad is in no doubt whatsoever that What Three Words was instrumental in enabling the emergency services to identify his precise location at the accessibility campsite up at CarFest, and therefore attend the scene of his son’s serious medical emergency as soon as it was humanly possible.

“That was the air ambulance, the ambulance service, the police, the fire service and the CarFest first responders. Tragically, as we now know, despite all their best efforts, they were still unable to save the little boy. But his dad remains insistent that What Three Words gave those professionals best equipped to help, the best chance of helping.”

He then called the family as “selfless” for thinking about others who could be saved by the app after their son’s death. Addressing listeners directly, he said: “I need you to know, after discovering more about this amazing family, it speaks so precisely to the character of who they are and how they are as people.”

“A family whose little boy was challenged with the most severe, complex underlying health issues from the day he was born, and throughout the entirety of his short and beautiful life.”

He continued to explain that the boy’s parents knew that their son would have a short life. “His mum and dad always knew this day was going to come, and they were aware that it was more likely going to be sooner rather than later, and therefore treasured the dawning of every new day. He was still with them,” he said.

“From what I’ve learned, from what I’ve heard over the last week, it seems not a moment went by when they weren’t giving it their all to ensure he was being loved as much as anyone has ever been loved before.“

He then announced his intentions to honour the youngster at next year’s event, saying: “It is therefore, with their permission and only with their explicit permission, which I am yet to gain, that next year’s CarFest will be held in this little boy’s name.”

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were made aware of a medical episode involving a three-year-old boy at CarFest, Overton.

"The child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away a short time later. The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

CarFest is a popular annual charity event in the UK, created by Evans. The event, which began in 2012, is a family-friendly festival that combines music, cars, and entertainment to raise funds for various children's charities in the UK.