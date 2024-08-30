Allanah Harris with her one-year-old daughter Daisy, who has Tuberous Sclerous Complex (TSC) and has now had a cardiac arrest after being in a coma for more than 100 hours. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

The grandmother of a one-year-old who has spent more than 100 hours in the hospital in a coma due to a rare health issue has given a heartbreaking update on her grand-daughter’s condition.

Influencer mum Allanah Harris, who runs popular Harris Family TikTok page alongside her husband Brock, spoke out earlier this month about her baby daughter’s condition as doctors were desperately trying to find out what had caused the tot to become unresponsive.

Little Daisy has Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes non-cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and on other vital organs. It was on Sunday August 11 that mum Allanah revealed on social media that the youngster had been in a coma for more than 100 hours. She said, however, that doctors did not yet know the specific reason she’s been in a comatose state, but were doing their best to find out.

Now, her grandmother Karen George has issused a tragic update on the youngster’s condition on a GoFundMe page set up in her honour. Earlier today, George wrote: “The past few weeks have been very touch and go. On Wednesday (August 28), Daisy took an unexpected turn and went into cardiac arrest a couple of times. “For our medical team, this was a sure sign of just how aggressive and progressive her condition has become proving just how critical she. Many additional tests have been conducted in order to look at other areas of Daisy’s brain. She’s had, 3x MRI’s, Lumber Puncture, PET Scan , CT Scan, ECG’s and too many EEG’s to even count. “As a result of these tests, Daisy will now be having urgent brain surgery late next week and will continue to stay in ICU until her surgery date.”

Daisy’s health issues began when she was six-months-old, when she began suffering from multiple seizures every day. It was back in June when her mum and dad were told she had TSC.

In the latest update on her grand-daughter’s health, George added that the family are hopeful of “the best possible outcome”. She wrote: “With the help from various other hospital neuro teams from around Australia, we are hopeful that his procedure is going to produce the best outcome, however we have been informed that a second surgery may need to take place days after in the event that the first surgery doesnt provide the end result they are hopeful for. “We want to say a special thank you to all the medical professionals who have works tirelessly to help us create the safest possible plans moving forward for not only Daisys surgeries, but her ongoing care.”

She also spoke on behalf of Allanah and Brock when she thanked everyone who had donated money to the GoFundMe page. She said: We wanted to take the time to thank each and every one of you for your kind generosity, love and support through this difficult time, not just from us, but also on behalf of little Daisy.”

Daisy, who also also suffers from focal cortical dysplasia, epilepsy, infantile spasms, and encephalopathy, was first diagnosed with TSC in June last year, on the same day that her parents’ first child Lily, who was stillborn, died in 2020.

The GoFundMe page was set up by George to help cover the cost of Daisy's ongoing treatment, and has currently raised more than $40,000 (around 30,428) at the time of writing (Friday August 30).