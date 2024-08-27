Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sharon Okpamen reportedly went into a coma after childbirth and her death was announced by her colleague Stanley Ontop.

Stanley Ontop took to Instagram to share the news of Sharon Okpamen’s passing and said: “Nollywood actor Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed away,” followed by broken heart and crying emojis.

Stanley also said: “It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry. Sharon, who was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur & humanitarian, has left a significant void in the industry.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen @sharonokpamen It can only get better. Shalom!!!”

Sharon Okpamen, who described herself as an actor, filmmaker, singer, entrepreneur and CEO on her Instagram, shared a post on 31 August from Edo Online Television that said: “Congratulations to an Edoid daughter, actress and mother, Sharon Eonorese Okpamen as she welcomes her new baby with her husband.”

Jackreece Daniel reacted to the passing of Sharon Okpamen on Facebook and said: “Sad! Nollywood Movie producer, Sharon Okpamen, passes on. She was in coma after child birth and didn’t make it out alive. May her soul RIP.”

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Sharon Okpamen “began her acting career in 2010 with the film Touch Not My Crown, a role given to her by John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu. Over the years, Sharon appeared in over 100 films and made a name for herself in Nollywood. In addition to acting, she produced her own film, Night Hustlers.”

Nollywood is known as Nigeria’s film industry and the BBC has previously reported that “we’ve seen Nollywood grow exponentially and the industry now dominates streaming platforms across Africa and in the diaspora.”