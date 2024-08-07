Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ron Bain who appeared alongside Tracey Ullman and Miriam Margolyes in A Kick of the 80s, also starred in City Lights and Naked Video.

Born in Grangemouth, a town situated on the Firth of Forth about 4 miles east of Falkirk in Scotland, Ron Bain attended the then Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and made his TV debut alongside Roddy McMillan in the BBC Scotland drama The View from Daniel Pike.

Ron Bain was best known for his appearances in 1980s comedies, and these shows included Almost Paid My Licence Fee and Naked Radio which came before Naked Video.

Ron Bain also worked on Rab C Nesbitt and Snoddy and went on to become a producer and director on shows such as The Bill and the Karen Dunbar show.

Actress Gerda Stevenson paid tribute to him on Facebook and said: “Very sad to hear of the death of Ronm Bain-a terrific actor. So clever and FUNNY. I loved working with him in the Scottish Theatre Company, way back in the ‘80s, the precursor to the National Theatre of Scotland, I played Queen Anne to his Jamie the Saxt (the play of that name by Robert McLellan), directed by the great Tom Fleming. Ron was brilliant, fearless and utterly charismatic in the title role, a wonderfully comedic and intelligent performance.”

Scottish actor and director Ron Bain has died at 79. Naked Video Team (L-R) Gregor Fisher, Elaine C Smith, Andy Gray, Helen Lederer, Tony Roper, John Sparkes, Jonathan Watson and Ron Bain | BBC

She ended her tribute with the words: “Condolences to Tim and Gemma, and all family and friends.”

Fans then took to Gerda Stevenson’s Facebook to share their own tributes. One wrote: “I saw him in Jamie Saxt, he wa tremendous. My condolences to all who love him, whilst another wrote: “I remember that landmark poroduction, Ron and all the cast were superb... a clever and talented man, and friend, condolences to all family and friends.”

Actor Colin McCredie paid tribute to him on X and wrote: “A dear friend for over 40 years. A brilliant actor & Director. We’ll miss you Ron Bain,” followed by a red heart emoji and a read broken heart emoji.