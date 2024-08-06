Connie Chiume’s family have paid tribute on Instagram to the actress who starred in movies such as 2018's Black Panther, Black is King and Blessers.

On Connie Chiume’s Instagram page, her family have released a statement which said: “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024. The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Following the family’s statement, fans have shared their tributes to the actress on her Instagram. One fan wrote: “Deepest and sincerest condolences, to her family and loved ones,” whilst another fan said: “Deepest condolences to her loved ones,” followed by a red heart emoji.

At the time of writing, Connie Chiume’s cause of death is not yet known. Actress Connie Chiume had her own foundation, the Connie Chiume Foundation. On the foundation’s website page, it explains that the organisation was founded by Connie 40 years ago.

The Connie Chiume Foundation explains that “For over 40 years, Ms Connie Chiume has been a shining light in the South African acting industry, appearing in over 30 TV shows, dramas, and features, including the blockbuster Black Panther film and the Netflix TV series Queen Sono. Despite her success, Ms. Chiume is dedicated to giving back to the communities that have supported her throughout her career.

“To do this, Ms. Connie Chiume established the Connie Chiume Foundation, a project that will provide workshops to educate and empower aspiring actors and theatrical practitioners from remote areas and rural regions outside Gauteng. Through these workshops, participants will learn the discipline and skills necessary to thrive in the acting industry, as well as how to develop a fan base and expand their audiences.”

Connie Chiume starred in Blank Panther in 2018 and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won the award for Best Actres in a drama series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2000.