Clint Eastwood’s longtime partner, Christina Sandera, died from cardiac arrhythmia and coronary artery disease two days after her 61st birthday, her cause of death reveals.

According to USA Today, Sandera, a philanthropist, died in a Monterey County hospital in California on July 18 with her primary cause of death being cardiac arrhythmia or a heartbeat with abnormal rate or rhythm, and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease listed as another leading cause.

The British Heart Foundation an arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm that can cause palpitations, dizziness, feeling as if you may ‘black out’, breathlessness, chest discomfort, and feeling tired. Arrhythmias are caused by a problem in this conduction system, which can make your heart beat too slowly, too quickly, or in an irregular way.

Meanwhile, coronary artery disease can sometimes lead to sudden cardiac arrest, or the loss of heart activity due to the irregular rhythm of the heart.

Eastwood, 94, announced Sandera's death in a statement, saying: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.” He however did not share any further details.

Christina Sandera, the longtime girlfriend of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, has died aged 61. | FilmMagic

Two days after the announcement of her death, the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation paid tribute to Sandera, who was one of the nonprofit's board members, on Instagram.

The foundation described Sandera as "a dedicated philanthropist and animal activist" who was passionate about equestrian issues and marine life. The statement read: “Despite being connected to high-profile celebrity life, Christina often eschewed the spotlight.

“She was far more comfortable in her jeans, pigtails, and baseball hat, shoveling and tending to her beloved horses and animals. She was a 'roll up your sleeves' kind of person, always hands-on and deeply involved in her passions.”

Sandera and Eastwood began their relationship in 2014, after meeting at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where Sandera worked as a hostess. Eastwood, a former mayor of the town, and Sandera maintained a private relationship, though they made public appearances together at various events. They met shortly after Eastwood's divorce from his second wife, Dina Ruiz.

Their relationship became public when they appeared together on the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards​. Despite the significant age difference - Eastwood is 33 years her senior - the couple maintained a stable and private relationship, living together in Carmel.

Notably, Sandera accompanied Eastwood to the 2015 Academy Awards, where his film "American Sniper" was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. She also joined him on red carpets for the premieres of "Sully" in 2016, "The Mule" in 2018, and "Richard Jewell" in 2019.

Eastwood, renowned for his iconic roles in Westerns and his success as a director of critically acclaimed films, has been married twice. His first marriage was to model Maggie Johnson, and his second to news anchor Dina Ruiz. Additionally, he has had notable long-term relationships with actresses Frances Fisher and Sondra Locke.

Both Eastwood and Sandera opted not to marry, as Eastwood said he felt no need for marriage at this stage in his life.