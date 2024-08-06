Charles Cyphers starred opposite Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween when she made her film debut as the character Laurie.

Born on 28 July 1939 in Niagara Falls, a city on the Niagara River, in New York State, Charles Cyphers recently celebrated his 85th birthday. He studied at both the American Academy of Dramatic Carts and California State University in Los Angeles where he gained a degree in theatre arts.

Charles Cyphers’s manager Chris Roe revealed the news about his passing to Variety and said in a statement that “Charles was a lovable and sensitive man.” No cause of death has been revealed for Charles Cyphers, but his manager said that he had passed away after a brief illness.

Chris Roe also said in his statement about Charles Cyphers that “He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client for many years who will be dearly missed.”

Charles Cyphers played police officer Starker in John Carpenter’s 1976 action movie Assault on Precinct 13. The pair then worked together again when Charles Cyphers played Sheriff Brackett in Carpenter’s horror movie Halloween in 1978. He then played the role again in both the sequel Halloween II which came out in 1981 and Halloween Kills in 2021.

Hollywood actor Charles Cyphers has died at 85 | Getty Images

Charles Cyphers and John Carpenter’s working relationship continued when Charles appeared in both The Fog in 1980 and Escape from New York in 1981. When it comes to TV, Charles Cyphers appeared on shows such as Starsky and Hutch, Wonder Woman, The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. He also played the role of Al Yaroker on the sitcom Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher.

Following Charles Cypher's death, fans have been sharing their tributes to him on social media. One fan wrote: “He was a phenomenon in the Halloween franchise who brought us Sheriff Leigh Brackett and an incredible actor we all loved so much. He will be missed very much and may his legacy live on.”

Nancy Kyes, his co-star in Halloween, The Fog and Assault on Precinct 13 also paid tribute to Charles Cyphers and said: “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.”