West Side Story and Mary Poppins actor Bobby Banas has died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.

The actor was famed for his roles in some of the biggest films to come out of Hollywood in the 20th Century, and counted the likes of Marylin Monroe and Judy Garland as co-stars. Banas is said to have died following complications with pneumonia.

In a statement posted to his own Instagram page, Banas’ family said: "Today was the day that @bobby_banas chose to sore up into the infinite light of the heavens above. A son, brother, father, grandfather and a true legend of stage & screen. you played with the best of them.

"You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and funny sense of humor. Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever. fly on joyboy… I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!”

Banas played the role of Joyboy in the 1961 film West Side Story, as a member of the Jet gang. He starred in the Oscar-winning classic alongside actors such as Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno. Other acting credits include Bye Bye Birdie, Carousel, The King and I, and Mary Poppins.

The New York City native also appeared as a dancer in the Marylin Monroe-led film Let’s Make Love, in which he stole a kiss from the silver screen legend during one memorable scene. Banas, a multi-talented actor and dancer, also choreographed for The Judy Garland Show and a Frank Sinatra TV special in 1966.

Tributes have poured in from fans, with one saying: “I discovered the wonders of Bobby Banas on YouTube a few years ago. But what I didn’t realize is that he was a part of many of my favorite childhood movies and others which have become iconic pieces of cinema.”