Rock legend Slash posts heartbreaking tribute to stepdaughter and says “My heart is permanently fractured”
In his tribute to stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, Slash said: “My heart is permanently fractured, I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK.”
Fans of Slash as well as famous names such as Lenny Kravitz have left comments on Slash’s tribute to his stepdaughter on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz said: “My deepest condolences brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family.” Singer Fergie also said:”I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers.”
On 22 July, Slash shared the news that his stepdaughter Lucy Bleu Knight had died and said: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.
“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming lovable, sweet soul.
“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”
Before sharing the news of his stepdaughter’s death, Slash announced that he would be cancelling four shows on the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour. Slash started back on the tour on 28 July at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
The tour will end in Grand Prairie in Texas on 17 August and before that, he will be performing in cities including Boston, New York and Atlanta.
Lucy Bleu Knight was the daughter of Mark Knight and Meegan Hodges, Slash first began a relationship with Meegan Hodges in 1989 and got back together again in 2015.
