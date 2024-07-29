Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mia Bennett’s record label Chosen One Records posted a picture of her on their Instagram informing fans that she had passed away.

Chosen One Records tribute to Mia Bennett on Instagram read: “We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis @pettylevelsofficial We ask for prayers and comfort at this time & respect of privacy for the family.”

Fans were quick to respond to the heartbreaking news and one wrote: “This is unbelievable!!! She was so young!!,” whilst another fan said: “Omg what is going on with our young people dying? idk what happened to her but this is very crazy and unfortunate! Prayers for her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapper Mia Bennett's record label has reported that she has died at 23: She was known as Petty Levels | chosen1.records/Instagram

‘Petty Levels’ last posted a photograph of herself on 17 July with the caption: “Fleeting..,” followed by a star and butterfly emoji. The post has (at the time of writing) received over 10,000 comments. One fan wrote “Why everybody that pass away, last post is always something that seemed like their final goodbye? That’s crazy,” whilst another fan wrote: “This is so sad,” with a broken heart emoji.

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, “Neither law enforcement nor Mia Bennett’s family have confirmed her death yet. This is an ongoing investigation.” Tampa Bay Times reported that “Bennett, known online as ‘Petty Levels,’ was found dead on July 19 in Tampa, a police department spokesperson said” The article also reported that “The department said there were ‘no initial signs to suggest that foul play was a factor’ in her death, the spokesperson said.”This is so unreal my condolences.”