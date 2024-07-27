Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 34-year-old mum who rose to fame online by sharing maternity advice for other parents has died after having emergency surgery connected to her own pregnancy.

Taina Madeiros, who had a five-year-old daughter, reportedly had an ectopic pregnancy, and complications with this allagedly led to her untimely death.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg plants itself outside the womb, typically in one of the fallopian tubes, last month, according to the NHS. As a result of this, she had to undergo surgery. This is because if an egg gets stuck in one of the tubes, the pregnancy can’t be saved and it has to be removed using an operation or medicine.

Madeiros, who was a nurse, went in for the surgery earlier this month and told her social media fans she was going to have a procedure, although she did not confirm the nature of the it.

She did, however, poignantly ask her 74,000 Instagram fans to "pray for my recovery" in what has now become her tragic final social media post. She wrote: “Pray for my recovery, now I need to take care of myself... But soon I will be better to take care of you, God willing."

Madeiros, who was Brazilian, reportedly died as a result of the surgery on Wednesday (July 24), though what exactly happened to her is unclear. She was laid to rest in Parnamirim, northeast Brazil, on Thursday (July 25).

Mum influencer Taina Madeiros, aged 34, reportedly had an ectopic pregnancy, and died because of surgery to end the pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/amormamar. | Instagram/amormamar

No official cause of death has been given at the time of writing, (on Saturday July 27), but Madeiros’ friends spoke of her ectopic pregnancy online. The social media star leaves behind a husband and a five-year-old daughter, who she affectionately referred to as ‘mini Tai’ on her Instagram page, @amormamar.

A family member posted: "God has called our Tai home. Wife, mother, daughter, friend, entrepreneur. A woman full of faith, eternal values, and boundless kindness.

“She touched the lives of many, seeing beyond with eyes that reflected the beauty of the sea and exuded compassion. We are left with the best memories: her bright smile, warm embrace, and her legacy of love.”

Fans have also left tributes on Madeiros’ Instagram page and left their condolences for her husband and daughter.

One wrote: “We are all in shock with such sad news. May God give strength to the whole family. There are angels who come to change the lives of so many other families, Tai was one of them.”

One fan who had clearly benefited from her advice wrote: “We'll never forget what you did for our Lucca! Our family is forever grateful to you! Beyond excellent professional, extremely human, caring, dedicated. Thank God we told you all this in life. But we wanted to thank you much more. You're gone too soon. Sometimes we don't understand Gods plan. At least He now welcomes you with open arms and I ask Him to strengthen and comfort your family at this very difficult time. Rest in peace Tai, you were and so loved!”