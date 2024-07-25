Reus Airport Spain: British tourist dies at airport while waiting to board Ryanair flight back to Leeds
The holidaymaker, aged around 60, was pronounced dead after collapsing in the boarding area at Reus Airport on the Costa Dorada coast. The incident happened on Monday night (22 July).
Paramedics and police rushed to the man's side but were unable to revive him. He is believed to have died from natural causes, says a police source.
An autopsy is due to be carried out in the coming days. The tragedy unfolded just minutes before the British man was due to board a Ryanair flight back to Leeds.
The unnamed man was in Spain receiving treatment for an unknown health issue at a hospital in Tarragona, local media claims. The incident comes after a 61-year-old Brit died on a plane last October which was about to leave from the same airport.
The holidaymaker dramatically fell ill moments after he boarded a Jet2 plane heading to East Midlands Airport. The incident led to a long delay, with the aircraft leaving nearly seven hours after its scheduled departure.
A 67-year-old Thomas Cook customer also died after arriving at Reus Airport in September 2019. The woman was assisted by a German nurse who was on holiday but died at the scene. According to local media, she fell ill on her way to the airport and died while waiting to be flown home on a rescue flight organised after Thomas Cook went into administration.
