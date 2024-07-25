Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist has died inside an airport in Spain as he waited to board a Ryanair flight home to the UK.

The holidaymaker, aged around 60, was pronounced dead after collapsing in the boarding area at Reus Airport on the Costa Dorada coast. The incident happened on Monday night (22 July).

Paramedics and police rushed to the man's side but were unable to revive him. He is believed to have died from natural causes, says a police source.

A British tourist has died inside an airport in Spain as he waited to board a Ryanair flight home to the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

An autopsy is due to be carried out in the coming days. The tragedy unfolded just minutes before the British man was due to board a Ryanair flight back to Leeds.

The unnamed man was in Spain receiving treatment for an unknown health issue at a hospital in Tarragona, local media claims. The incident comes after a 61-year-old Brit died on a plane last October which was about to leave from the same airport.

The holidaymaker dramatically fell ill moments after he boarded a Jet2 plane heading to East Midlands Airport. The incident led to a long delay, with the aircraft leaving nearly seven hours after its scheduled departure.