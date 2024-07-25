Holidaymakers flee popular beach in Spain as huge 10ft shark spotted lurking in shallow water
The shark sighting caused panic among beachgoers just after 5pm on Monday (22 July) at Porto de Bares beach near the town of Manon in the Galician province of La Coruna. Tourists and locals who had been cooling off in the sea scrambled for safety, running to dry land.
Soon after the panic it was revealed that there was no cause for alarm, as the massive fish was identified as a harmless basking shark - an endangered species that poses no risk to humans. Local mayor Alfredo Dovale said he couldn't remember seeing a shark of its type so close to the shoreline, adding “with the way it was moving, it looked disorientated or even ill.”
Another sighting of the shark came on Tuesday (23 July) but further away from the shoreline. It is not the first basking shark to appear on European coastlines this summer.
A 24-foot basking shark, the second largest shark species, washed up on a beach in the Scottish village of Maidens in Ayrshire last month. Locals had to bring in a forklift to the animal, which had a rope caught between its mouth and wrapped around its tail.
In May coastguards hoisted the red flag and called the Spanish equivalent of 999 after the fin of a seven foot blue shark was seen above the water line at the popular Menorcan beach of Arenal d’en Castell. The following month holiday beaches in Gran Canaria were closed after a hammerhead shark was spotted near the shoreline. Hammerhead sharks can be aggressive and their size and fierceness can make them potentially harmful.
