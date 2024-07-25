Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers were forced to flee from a popular beach in Spain as a 10ft shark was spotted lurking in the shallow waters.

The shark sighting caused panic among beachgoers just after 5pm on Monday (22 July) at Porto de Bares beach near the town of Manon in the Galician province of La Coruna. Tourists and locals who had been cooling off in the sea scrambled for safety, running to dry land.

Soon after the panic it was revealed that there was no cause for alarm, as the massive fish was identified as a harmless basking shark - an endangered species that poses no risk to humans. Local mayor Alfredo Dovale said he couldn't remember seeing a shark of its type so close to the shoreline, adding “with the way it was moving, it looked disorientated or even ill.”

Holidaymakers were forced to flee from a popular beach in Spain as a 10ft shark was spotted lurking in the shallow waters. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Another sighting of the shark came on Tuesday (23 July) but further away from the shoreline. It is not the first basking shark to appear on European coastlines this summer.

A 24-foot basking shark, the second largest shark species, washed up on a beach in the Scottish village of Maidens in Ayrshire last month. Locals had to bring in a forklift to the animal, which had a rope caught between its mouth and wrapped around its tail.