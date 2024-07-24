Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British tourist has been found dead after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Cyprus.

The unnamed holidaymaker, 45, was staying in a hotel in Paphos, on the southwest coast. The tragedy unfolded yesterday morning (Tuesday 23 July), according to local media, and officials understand that the man was part of a group of tourists who had been drinking until the early hours of the morning.

The victim was found dead in the main garden of the hotel in Kouklia, having fallen some 10m (33ft). Police have opened an investigation and are working to identify the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene around the hotel was cordoned off, with officials calling in a state pathologist to examine the body, CyprusMail reports. Criminal activity has since been ruled out, Paphos police deputy chief of operations Michalis Nikolaou confirmed.

A British tourist has been found dead after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Cyprus. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The man is understood to have been staying with friends at the unnamed hotel for the last few days. According to local media, the group had consumed “a large quantity of alcohol” before the fall.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine what led to the accident. The incident comes after a 12-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from a balcony on the seventh floor of a hotel in Alcudia, Spain. The tragic incident occurred at around 6:45am on Monday 22 July. Emergency teams were alerted to the incident and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.