British tourist, 45, plunges to death from third-floor hotel balcony in Paphos, Cyprus, during group trip 'drinking with friends'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unnamed holidaymaker, 45, was staying in a hotel in Paphos, on the southwest coast. The tragedy unfolded yesterday morning (Tuesday 23 July), according to local media, and officials understand that the man was part of a group of tourists who had been drinking until the early hours of the morning.
The victim was found dead in the main garden of the hotel in Kouklia, having fallen some 10m (33ft). Police have opened an investigation and are working to identify the body.
The scene around the hotel was cordoned off, with officials calling in a state pathologist to examine the body, CyprusMail reports. Criminal activity has since been ruled out, Paphos police deputy chief of operations Michalis Nikolaou confirmed.
The man is understood to have been staying with friends at the unnamed hotel for the last few days. According to local media, the group had consumed “a large quantity of alcohol” before the fall.
Investigations are still ongoing to determine what led to the accident. The incident comes after a 12-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from a balcony on the seventh floor of a hotel in Alcudia, Spain. The tragic incident occurred at around 6:45am on Monday 22 July. Emergency teams were alerted to the incident and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.
The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that when police and ambulances arrived the young girl was found lying on the floor of a terrace. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams to save her life, her injuries were so serious that she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.