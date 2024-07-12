Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 23-year-old British tourist has died after falling “head-first” off a hotel balcony on the Greek island of Zante.

According to the Zakynthos Police Department, the 23-year-old man on Wednesday (10 July) had stepped on to the handrail as he tried to get off of a hotel balcony. He then lost his balance and fell around five feet head-first.

Local news outlet Parapolitika reported that the man tried to stand up twice but fell over. He was rushed to Zakynthos hospital, where he later died.

There does not seem to be any third-party involvement in the incident, however, Zakynthos Police Department is carrying out an investigation. The incident happened at the beach resort of Laganas at about 3pm.

On the same day, another British tourist fell from the first-floor balcony of his hotel. He was rushed to the same hospital with “serious injuries” and he was intubated.

The two incidents do not appear to be related, even if they happened just a few hours from each other. They both took place at different locations on the island and at separate hotels. No third party seems to be involved but Zakynthos Police Department are carrying out an investigation into the incident.