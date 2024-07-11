Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old British tourist has accused a fellow holidaymaker from the UK of raping her after they met at a nightclub in Cyprus.

The incident occurred in the party resort town of Ayia Napa on 3 July. The 18-year-old woman went to Cypriot police and told them that she woke up in the bed of the man, who is reported to be 19 years old.

Local reports say the man has been arrested and has denied the accusation. The woman is said to have told police '”she had the feeling that someone had intercourse with her'” as well as how she met the suspect. An investigation has been launched with police combing through CCTV footage to establish a timeline of events.

According to the investigation, the woman visited various bars in Ayia Napa with her friends. At one point in the night, the 19-year-old introduced himself. The pair - who are understood to both be from England - partied in a nightclub together before leaving together to the hotel where they were both staying.

According to the 19-year-old, the woman fell asleep in his room wearing her clothes in the early hours of the morning, local news site Reporter has said. However, according to the woman, she woke up at around 5.30am and realised that both she and the man were undressed. She also claimed that the man helped her dress and carried her back to her own hotel room.

But when she returned to the room, the woman says she had the feeling that someone had had intercourse with her, investigators have said. She told police that if the suspect did indeed have intercourse with her, then he took advantage of her being intoxicated.

The man has denied that he raped the woman. He has given investigators details of his movements that night, which he says refute the accusations. He is set to be held in police detention for five days as the investigation continues.