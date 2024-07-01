Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who subjected vulnerable young children to horrific sexual abuse has been jailed for a total of 36 years.

In May 2023, officers arrested Nathan Woods-Springer, 37, from Sherburn in Elmet, in connection with sexual offences against children. A number of electronic devices were also seized from his home.

A search of the seized devices uncovered images of Woods-Springer committing sexual offences against children. He was charged with six counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault against children, from 2018 onwards.

The victims were all very young at the time of the offences. Officers ensured specialist support was put in place for the victims.

Wood-Springer (pictured) was jailed at York Crown Court this morning. (pic by NYP / National World) | NYP / National World

Woods-Springer was also charged with taking and making indecent photographs of children, including hundreds of ‘Category A’ images – the most severe category. He pleaded guilty to all the offences at York Crown Court on September 6 last year and on February 19, 2024.

Today he was given a 36-year extended sentence, including a 30-year jail term, and a six-year licencing period.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Woods-Springer inflicted unimaginable horror and cruelty on very young, and very vulnerable, children. His actions are sickening, and he belongs behind bars.

“I would like to pay tribute to the investigation team who brought this harrowing case to court. Their dedication and professionalism ensured Woods-Springer has faced justice for his crimes. I would also like to thank the families, carers and professional partners for their support in looking after the victims throughout what has been a traumatic time. Most of all I commend the bravery of the victims.

“I hope the outcome gives confidence to victims of any kind of sexual abuse to come forward. It doesn’t matter how long ago it happened, we can and will prosecute the perpetrators.