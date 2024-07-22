Alcudia Mallorca: Girl, 12, plunges to death from 'seventh floor hotel balcony' landing on restaurant roof as family slept

A 12-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from a balcony on the seventh floor of a hotel in Alcudia, Spain.

The tragic incident occurred at around 6:45am this morning (Monday 22 July). Emergency teams were alerted to the incident and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that when police and ambulances arrived the young girl was found lying on the floor of a terrace. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams to save her life, her injuries were so serious that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parents and the deceased were staying on the seventh floor of the Júpiter building, within the Club Mac complex on Avenida Tucà, in Alcúdia. According to the initial police investigation everything points to a tragic accident.

The youngster's relatives were said to be sleeping when she went out on the terrace and leaned over the railing where she then fell to her death after landing on the roof of a first-floor restaurant. Local reports suggest the child fell by accident although the Civil Guard has not yet made any official comment.

An autopsy is expected to take place later today at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma. According to the Daily Mail, the family are believed to have been planning to return home later today.

The Civil Guard told The Mirror in a statement this morning: "The case is being investigated. Guardia Civil received an emergency after a 12-year-old girl fell in a hotel in Alcudia (Mallorca) last night. His parents were sleeping. A hosted person at the hotel reported the emergencies at the morning when he found the body. At the moment there is no more public information."

