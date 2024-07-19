Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist who drowned in an Italian lake has been identified as Sam Rigby from St Helens.

Sam, 22, is said to have got into difficulty while swimming in Lake Como with his girlfriend, Olivia Greenall, on Wednesday, July 17.

The couple reportedly had been sailing towards Menaggio and stopped for a swim when they began shouting for help, struggling in the lake's strong currents, reported Liverpool Echo. Sam was swept away while Miss Greenall, 19, watched helplessly. She was rescued by a passing boat and an alarm was raised.

Sam’s body was recovered later that day following an intensive search by two helicopters and a team of divers. Menaggio police have since launched an investigation into his death.

St Cuthbert's Catholic High School, where Sam and Olivia were former students, paid tribute on Friday. Headteacher Catherine Twist told the outlet: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School go out to Sam and Liv’s families at this tragic time. Both students epitomised our school motto of living life in all its fullness."

Sam's family and friends also paid tribute on Facebook. Callum Hill wrote: "RIP Sam. No matter where you are, you're always my annoying little cousin who always wanted to go on video games with me. What I wouldn’t give for us to be that age again just to have one last conversation about absolutely anything. Miss you, mate. Thinking about you all. My heart goes out to your missus too, mate. Until I see you again."

Brandon Lyon posted: "RIP Sam Rigby. Taken away too soon. Literally was sat with you on Monday before you went away. Never take anything for granted. You will be missed." Jamie Appleton said: "R.I.P Sam Rigby. Gone way too soon, bro. Thoughts are with your family." Matty Holland wrote: “Rest in peace Sam Rigby gone way too soon.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities." A local police spokesperson said: "They appear to have dived into the water, but their boat was carried away and they were unable to get back to it. Unfortunately, many tourists are unaware of the dangers on Lake Como. You have to be very careful."