A dad-of-six who founded a film ticket company has died of an apparent suicide.

James Michael Cline, a finance executive who founded the film ticketing service Fandango in 2000, died on Tuesday morning (July 16) in Manhattan, New York, United States. The 64-year-old reportedly took his own life.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement that officers responded to the Kimberly Hotel on 50th Street at 10.19am. “Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Emergency medical services also attended the scene and pronounced Cline dead shortly after their arrival, and an investigation is underway.

It has been reported by the New York Post that Cline left a note for his family which read: “So sorry. I can’t explain the pain . . . I love you all.” It’s not yet known that Cline was referring to in the supposed note. Sources have also told the publication that his death came just days after he underwent gallbladder surgery, but there is no suggestion that this was connected.

The NYPD gave Cline’s address as Palm Beach, Florida. He was the finance executive at Fandango until 2011. It was an online service that made buying advance tickets simple for filmgoers by giving them one place to look for tickets from multiple venues.

Cline founded Fandango, his only entertainment-based company, with Art Levitt and forged partnerships with seven US film theatre chains; Loews Cineplex Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, Carmike Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres, General Cinema Theatres, Edwards Theatres and Century Theatres.

“A Fandango is fast and fun. Fandango is the perfect match to a service designed to make going to the movies easier and more enjoyable than ever before,” Cline told Variety when the company first launched. It’s “an instantly recognisable and distinctive name that sets us apart in our industry,” he added.

Cline left Fandango in 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Current bosses at Fandango have not commented on Cline’s death. After he left the company he founded, Cline went on to run several technology firms and venture capital firms and also found further new companies.

Cline graduated from prestigious Cornell University in New York and received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. He was the chairman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. He is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Pamela, and their six children.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.