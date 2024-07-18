Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

German DJ Tomcraft, best known for his UK number one hit Loneliness, has died aged 49.

The house and trance DJ, whose real name was Thomas Brückner, found fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to the song, which reached the number one spot in the UK in 2003. His cause of death is not yet known.

Announcing his death, his family said: "With a heavy heart, we need to inform you that... our beloved father and husband has passed away. We will forever carry you in our hearts and love you until we're reunited again."

Tributes have since poured in for him from fellow DJs who described the news of his death “truly heartbreaking”. British DJ and producer Judge Jules said on X: “RIP Tomcraft. Lovely guy, who made one of the greatest records ever.”

German DJ Sash! said: “I just can not believe it. He seemed to be so healthy. We shared so many stages together the last couple of months. RIP Thomas Tomcraft.”

Fellow DJ Westbam said: “Our good friend DJ Tomcraft has passed away at only 49. I played together with him in Rügen just two weeks ago. He had a great set together. I sat there and listened from beginning to end. Which I hardly ever do. He sounded great and very much like unmistakably him. It might have been his very last set.

“I don‘t know I chatted with him three days ago and he said he was recovering from a flu but seemed in good spirits. Tom had fantastic new music coming and was very much looking forward to playing with all of us at Rave The Planet. As we know now: That wasn‘t to be. It is truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Brother.”

Tomcraft began his DJ career in Munich in 1994, spinning a blend of techno and progressive trance. His debut track, This Is No House, was released in 1995. In 1996, he met his long-time collaborator Eniac, with whom he produced tracks such as Viva, Prozac, Silence, and the 2002 hit Loneliness.

Loneliness, featuring an unmistakable vocal hook sampled from American R&B singer Andrea Martin’s Share The Love, was released in Germany in September 2002 and in the UK in April 2003. The single topped the UK charts, and Tomcraft even appeared on Top Of The Pops that May.

The track's legacy continued as British pop artist Will Young sampled it in his 2015 single Love Revolution, and Dutch EDM star Hardwell released a remix in 2023 alongside DJs From Mars.

Tomcraft continued to DJ and produce music over the years, playing to 1.3 million people at Berlin’s Love Parade in 2003 and performing at numerous festivals and clubs worldwide. He released four albums, the latest being 2007’s For The Queen. His most recent single, Rude Place, was released in March.

‘Loneliness’ won a new generation of fans after it was featured in popular thriller Saltburn last year.