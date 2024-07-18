Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two British travel agents have been identified as the victims of a shooting after they were found in a burned-out car in Malmo, Sweden.

Juan Cifuentes and Farooq Abdulrazak were both reported missing by their families after they travelled to northern Europe. On Sunday (14 July), their bodies were recovered by Swedish firefighters inside a burned-out car which they had rented in Denmark.

The pair's corpses were found in the burned car with what appeared to be injuries from a bullet, with Swedish media reporting that they are believed to have been killed before the car went up in flames. They were discovered at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police officials initially did confirm that they “have an idea of who they are”, with local outlet TV4 claiming the bodies were burned so badly that they “needed to be identified with dental records”. But Swedish prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said they would not reveal the identities and nationalities of the deceased until formal identification had taken place.

Two British travel agents have been identified as the victims of a shooting after they were found in a burned-out car in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Local media reported that Mr Cifuentes and Mr Abdulrazakhired hired a car from Copenhagen Airport before driving the short 44 kilometre distance across the border into Malmo. The victims are said to have been captured on surveillance images when they passed through the Öresund Bridge toll station, according to local outlet TV4, but police have not confirmed these details.

Swedish authorities are treating the deaths as a double-murder case after they were reportedly found with bullet wounds. They have not yet revealed any suspects or potential motives behind the killings.

However, reports claim that the police “fear more violence” following these killings, despite the fact they have not confirmed whether it is “gang-related”. A spokesperson for the Swedish police Kerstin Gossé denied that the police were concerned about further violence, adding: "So far, we are keeping tight and restrained so that the preliminary investigation can have its way. We have to keep everything open. It is nothing that I can speculate on this early in the investigation."

Police are requesting any information from anyone who saw the black Danish-registered Toyota Rav 4 which Mr Cifuentes and Mr Abdulrazak rented at a Danish airport just hours before the bodies were discovered in Malmö. They are particularly interested in sightings between 11:30am and 2pm on Sunday. The Foreign Office confirmed that they were supporting the families of two missing men.