The Oresund Bridge, between Copenhagen and Malmo in Sweden

Police in Sweden have launched a double murder investigation after two bodies were found shot in a burnt-out car that had been rented by a British citizen, local media has reported.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented from Copenhagen airport before the driver and the passenger drove across the Denmark-Sweden border and into the city of Malmo.

Swedish Police said the victims were shot on Sunday, with the Toyota RAV4 then set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

Police said they were still working to identify the bodies.

In a statement carried by Aftonbladet, Malmo Police spokeswoman Kerstin Gosse said investigators do not believe the bodies “are Danish citizens”.

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office told the BBC two British men had been reported missing in Sweden. A statement said: “We are supporting the families of two British men reported missing in Sweden and are in touch with the local authorities.”

The PA news agency approached the Foreign Office for comment.