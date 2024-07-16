Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a hunt for a missing British man who vanished on the holiday island of Sardinia in Italy.

Michael, 25, disappeared from the Italian island on Saturday (13 July) and his heartbroken mother Cristina Pittalis has sent out a desperate plea on social media calling for help to track down her son. He was last seen in the countryside near Luogosanto.

His disappearance has sparked a huge search operation involving firefighters and the local Forest Guard cops. He is said to have left his home in Sardinia "undressed" at around 5:18pm, according to his mum.

The mum, who lives in the UK, first reported Michael as missing as she took to her social media to seek help after saying the area cops fear he may be is "too wide" to look properly. She said on Facebook: "He is a very sweet boy, you can approach him without fear, please, if you see him stop him, talk to him, but don't leave him alone. The police are looking for him but the area is too wide. Please, if you can, look in your lands, in your homes.

"If you get a chance, please go and help with the research. But don't go alone, blindly, talk to fire groups, or civil protection, offer your support, ask what and how you can help. They know how to move, and how to coordinate the research groups. Please, we need your help."

Michael was described as a thin, 5ft 7in man with long, brown hair. The Brit was reportedly spotted early Monday morning near Bar Florin in Arzachena but has still not been found.

