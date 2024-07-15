Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Human remains have been found in search for missing British teenager, Jay Slater, by rescue workers. According to Reuters, the remains were found in an area where the teenager went missing.

The 19-year-old has been missing for over almost a month after he vanished while on holiday in Tenerife with his two friends Lucy Mae Law and Brad Hargreaves on 17 June. The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire headed back to an Airbnb hours away from his holiday apartment after a night of partying on June 16 with two "new friends".

He was reported missing by Lucy hours after he left the rented home in Masca as he embarked on a treacherous 11-hour trek through rough and rocky terrain. The Spanish Guardia Civil deployed a mammoth search party in hopes of finding Jay as his family and friends all flew out to look for him.

Formal identification has yet to take place but authorities believe that the remains belong to that of the missing teen. Canarias Radio reported the Civil Guard had found the body in the village of Masca.

Family Handout/LBT Global/PA Wire

The station posted on X: "All indications point to it being Jay Slater, the young British man who disappeared on 17 June in Tenerife," the station posted on X. The first investigations point to an accident or fall in the area.”

Jay’s disappearance had sparked a wide-scale search involving local authorities, specialised search teams and volunteers. His family had also flown in a specialist Dutch search team, Signi Zoekhonden, to assist in the efforts, using funds raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

According to the full statement from Spanish police as published by Sky News, the 19-year-old could have “suffered an accident or fall in the inaccessible area where he was found”.

It said: “The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search. All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since last June 17 in the absence of full identification.

“The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident/fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.” It also said that the “discovery has been possible thanks to the incessant and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard.”

Body found with Jay’s possessions and clothes

According to reports, possession and clothes belonging to Jay were found alongside the body, a missing persons organisation has said. It is understood the body was also found close to the site of the last location of the 19-year-old’s mobile phone, LBT Global said.

It added: “Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes. A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow. LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news.”

Despite extensive searches, including areas like the 2,000-foot-deep ravine in the Teno Nature Reserve, there had been no substantial leads. The local Guardia Civil had initially discontinued their search on June 30, but efforts had continued through private initiatives and international support​.

Jay's mother, Debbie Duncan, has been vocal about the family's anguish and has urged the public to refrain from spreading conspiracy theories, which she said have hindered the investigation.