At least three new leads are being pursued by police searching for missing Jay Slater as they think “he could be alive in a different part of Tenerife".

Spanish police are now set to pursue at least three new leads after a source on the island told The Sun the case is "very much open" with "all scenarios being kept in mind". Police announced on Tuesday (9 July) that there are still "several lines of inquiry" active in the hunt to find him.

A source close to the Spanish civil guard previously said they are "not giving up hope" of finding Jay, who is “missing feared dead”. Asked about whether the status of the investigation, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “The investigation is ongoing and several lines of inquiry are being pursued.” One of the potential leads revolves around a theory suggesting Jay could be in a different part of Tenerife - far away from where rescuers and his family have been searching.

The 19-year-old has been missing for over three weeks after he vanished while on holiday in Tenerife with his two friends Lucy Mae Law and Brad Hargreaves on 17 June. The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire headed back to an Airbnb hours away from his holiday apartment after a night of partying on June 16 with two "new friends".

He was reported missing by Lucy hours after he left the rented home in Masca as he embarked on a treacherous 11-hour trek through rough and rocky terrain. The Spanish Guardia Civil deployed a mammoth search party in hopes of finding Jay as his family and friends all flew out to look for him.

His friends Lucy and Brad have since returned back to the UK as the search enters its fourth week. Search efforts for Jay have centred around Rural de Teno park - a mountainous region near to where his phone's location pinged for the final time.

A source told The Sun: “Even though the ground search for Jay is over, the investigation into where he might be still remains very much open. One line of inquiry is a theory that Jay might even be in a different part of Tenerife and still alive. All scenarios are being kept in mind.

"The case is very much open because there are still a number of unanswered questions which officers must find answers to. They are convinced someone, somewhere knows what happened to Jay or knows where is now is, and that’s what they are working towards trying to establish as quickly as they can.”