Spanish police have issued an update on the body found in the area of Tenerife where Jay Slater went missing.

An autopsy of the body thought to be that of missing teenager Jay Slater is likely to happen this morning (Tuesday 16 July), The Mirror reports. A Civil Guard spokesman said Jay's autopsy is still yet to be carried out, but, told Manchester Evening News that it will "probably" take place this morning.

A body was found in the Masca area of Tenerife at around 10am on Monday (15 July) in the search for the teenager, four weeks after he went missing. Spanish authorities said the "evidence strongly suggests" the remains belong to the 19-year-old man, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area. The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days."

The apprentice bricklayer disappeared on June 17 after he decided to walk back to his accommodation alone. He had travelled to the holiday island on June 13 to party at the NRG music festival with two friends. His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – approximately an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Helicopters, drones and search dogs had been deployed to search for the teenager. Jessica Rogers, the girlfriend of Jay Slater's brother, took to social media just hours after police confirmed the discovery of a body. She posted a photograph of Jay with a blue love heart, accompanied by the words: “Will love you forever”.

Jay's close friend Brad Hargreaves, who had been on holiday with Jay, also posted an emotional tribute on Instagram after the tragic news. He wrote: “No words. Nothing will be the same without you Rest easy brother love you always.”

The Civil Guard said “everything is pointing to the body being that” of Jay. They believe he “may have suffered an accident or fall in the area”. The body has not yet been formally identified.