An Instagram influencer has died after falling into a 300-foot gorge while shooting a video by a waterfall for her social media.

Aanvi Kamdar was on a trip with seven friends when fell into the gorge in India. Police officers said she is believed to have been shooting a reel for her Instagram account when she slipped. She was just 26 years old.

Police and local emergency crews, including one from the Coast Guard, responded to the accident on Tuesday (July 16) which happened at around at around 10.30am near the Indian district of Raigad in the western state of Maharashtra.

Officials in Raigad said the influencer was brought out of the gorge after a six hour rescue operation, but died later on in the same day at a local hospital. “She had fallen about 300-350 feet. Despite reaching her, rescuing her was challenging due to her injuries and heavy rain, so we used a vertical pulley,” a rescuer was quoted as saying by local publication NDTV.

Kamdar, who was a chartered accountant, posted on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal. She had more than 270,000 followers and was known for posting photos of her travels, as well as tips and hacks.

She also had a passion for monsoon tourism and is believed she died in an attempt to capture the beauty of Kumbhe waterfall, a local tourist attraction. In her final Instagram post, published the day before her sudden death, she advised her followers on the best places to visit during the monsoons. In the aftermath of Kamdar’s untimely death, local authorities issued an appeal to tourists and locals alike. They urged everyone to enjoy tourism responsibly and prioritise safety while exploring the scenic beauty of the area. They also emphasised the need to avoid risky behaviours that could endanger lives.

Friends and fans have been leaving messages of condolence and tributes on her final Instagram post. One said: “I can’t believe it. This is deeply saddening and has kept me up all night. She was one of the kindest people I knew.”

Another said: “We’ve been in a state of shock & denial ever since we heard the news. Aanvi was the purest soul we’ve met & she was a fierce and protective friend. Let’s pray for her family. We will miss you A.” A third person simply said: “She lived her short life very well.”