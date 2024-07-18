Real estate mogul Brandon Miller, pictured with his wife, lifestyle and fashion blogger Candice Miller, reportedly died by suicide. Photo by X. | X

The husband of a social media influencer, who was a real estate mogul, died by suicide at the age of 43.

Brandon Miller, who was married to Candice Miller, the social media star behind lifestyle blog Mama + Tata, died in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for New York City residents, earlier this month.

It is now been revealed that Miller died by suicide after reportedly struggling to maintain the couple’s lavish lifestyle, as reported by the MailOnline.

He was hospitalised at a Southampton hospital days prior to his death on Wednesday July 3, according to a local news report from The New York Post. He had allegedly been found unresponsive in his home on Monday July 1.

The dad was said to have waited until his wife and daughters had left for a week-long holiday in Italy before he took his own life. Candice and the couple’s children reportedly took a private jet back New York to be at Miller’s bedside and managed to say their goodbyes to him before his life support machine was switched off.

He was buried a few days later at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, according to cemetery records. Miller leaves behind his wife and their two young children.

The Town of Southampton Police Department refused to share details of Miller's suspected suicide but a law enforcement source confirmed the cause of his death was asphyxiation.

Friends say that Miller had battled depression in the months in the led up to his death as he apparently faced mounting legal problems and also struggled to maintain his family's luxurious lifestyle, as reported by MailOnline.

Brandon Miller was a managing partner at Real Estate Equity Corporation (REEC), which was founded by his late father, Michael Miller, in 1978. His father, who died in 2016, had spent his career developing shopping centres.

Real estate mogul Brandon Miller, pictured with lifestyle and fashion blogger wife Candice, died at age 43. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Hamptons Magazi

A second-generation developer, Miller graduated from The Brown University and then joined his father’s real estate company in 2004 as head of the acquisitions and finance department, according to the REEC website.

The company has purchased or developed more than 20 million square feet of real estate properties throughout the country, including numerous properties in New York City.

Wife Candice started her fashion blog with her sister, Jenna Crespi, in 2016. She is also the co-founder of vintage-inspired clothing line Black Iris, and the head buyer for lifestyle and fashion boutique Tenet in Southampton, New York. The socialite was previously linked to Ivanka Trump’s social circle in Miami after the pair were photographed at the beach in 2021.

A 2019 complaint alleged that Brandon Miller’s father – who died in 2016 – had told his assistant to forge his son’s signature on some loan documents related to a condo project.The lawsuit was settled according to court documents, as reported by another New York-based publication The Real Deal.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.